Asian Squash Team Championship: India men, women teams off to winning starts

The top-seeded Indian men's team won its first two matches in the 20th Asian Squash Championship here on Tuesday.

The women's team, seeded third, also began well, beating the Philippines 3-0 without dropping a game. In the men's section, the Indian team led by Saurav Ghosal, routed the Philippines (eighth seed) 3-0. Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar scored straight game wins over their respective opponents.

Earlier, Ramit Tandon, Mangaonkar and Senthilkumar posted comfortable wins over their Iraqi opponents to get the team off to a flying start. Senthilkumar, in particular, was untroubled as he swept past Hasanain Obeid Dakheel 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in just seven minutes.

Results: Men's team event: India beat Iraq 3-0 {Ramit Tandon beat Rasool Hashim Al-sultani 11-9, 11-8, 11-3 (21m); Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Abdullah Hashim Al-Sultani 11-4, 11-2, 11-2 (18m); Velavan Senthilkumar beat Hasanain Obeid Dakheel 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 (7m)}.

India beat The Philippniness 3-0 {Saurav Ghosal beat Robert Andrew Garcia 11-8, 11-8, 11-4 (20m); Mahesh Mangaonkar beat David William Pelino 11-1, 11-6, 11-6 (16m); Velavan Senthilkumar beat Reymark Begornia 11-5, 11-7, 11-2 (19m)}.

Women: India beat The Philippines 3-0 {Joshna Chinappa beat Jemyca Aribado 13-11, 11-8, 11-4 (16m); Sunyana Kuruvilla beat Yvonne Alyssa Dalida 11-4, 11-2, 11-2 (12m); Urwashi Joshi beat Lizette Reyes 11-2, 11-3, 11-2 (7m)}.