Archery: Jyoti Baliyan's campaign ends in defeat at Tokyo Paralympics 

Jyoti Baliyan's challenge in the women's Individual Compound Open archery competitions at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games came to an end with the Indian losing to Ireland's Kerrie-Lousie Leonard in a 1/16 Elimination round at the Yumenoshima Final Field here on Sunday.

Jyoti, who had qualified 15th with a score of 671, lost to Kerrie-Lousie -- who scored 657 in the ranking round -- 137-141 in the 15-arrow elimination round.

Jyoti started with an eight but followed it up with a 10 and nine as she tallied 27 points in the first end. She got a one-point lead as her Irish opponent ended with 26 from two 9s and an eight.

She lost the initiative in the second set of three arrows, a seven after 10 and eight undid her efforts as she earned 25 points while Kerrie-Lousie shot a 29 with two arrows in the inner 10 (X) and one nine to take lead at 55-52.

Jyoti responded with a perfect 30 in the next three arrows, hitting three 10s, Kerrie-Louise shot 29 thanks to a 10, an X, and nine.

The 27-year-old Jyoti managed 29 in the penultimate round while her 30-year-old Irish rival shot a perfect 30 to maintain her upper hand. The Indian could manage only 26 in the fifth and final round of three arrows as Kerrie-Louise shot 27 to seal the victory.

Jyoti will now figure in the Mixed Team compound with Rakesh Kumar in the evening.