AFI begins hunt for new javelin, 400m foreign coaches

Following the success of Neeraj Chopra and Indian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and World U-20 Championships, the Athletics Federation of India has begun a hunt for up to 10 foreign in various disciplines including javelin throw and 400m run with the aim to boost the strength of elite trainers among its ranks till the Paris Olympics and beyond.

As per the AFI's advertisement on its website, the Indian athletics governing body is looking for two foreign/elite coaches each in horizontal jump, javelin and 400m flat/400m relays while a coach each for disciplines like racewalking, mid- and long-distance running, heptathlon, and shot put/discus throw.

The last date of submitting the applications is slated at September 20, 2021 for coaches with international experience of over three years and who have a history of producing international-level medal-winning athletes. The coaches hired will be engaged till the Paris Olympics (with an extension possibility till the 2028 Games as well) with performance review by AFI and Sports Authority of India -- who also foots the bill of the coaches -- every year.

The hiring plans come a year ahead of a jam-packed 2022 season when Indian athletes will be competing in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Athletics Championships.

"The decision to add further foreign coaches was taken after the likes of Neeraj Chopra and 400m runners excelled under the foreign coaches," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told indiatvnews.com. "Hiring foreign coaches was part of AFI's 10-year-old plan and seeing the success we have decided to boost it further."

At the moment, AFI boasts of elite foreign coaches such as Galina Bukharina and Valerii Stashuk (400m/400m relay), Bartonietz Klaus(Neeraj's coach) and Uwe Hohn (javelin throw) among others. However, the reports of Hohn, former coach of Neeraj, not continuing from the next season over his high salary demands, left a question if the new recruitment of a javelin coach is for replacing the 'eternal world record holder'.

When asked if there will be any reshuffling of coaches with new hirings, the AFI chief stressed the federation has no such plans but did add that performance of every coach is always being evaluated.

"There's no plan for any reshuffle when coaches are doing well; we just plan to reinforce after the recent successes. Saying that, the performance of all coaches, whether it is Galina or Klaus, are being very closely monitored and if the performance falls, we will look for new coaches," he said.

Apart from the elite coaches vacancy, the AFI has advertised for the hiring of five support staff as well.