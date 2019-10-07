RSFI announces first National Ranking Championships 2019 for Speed Skating

Image Source : RSFI Greno speed Skating club in Greater Noida

The Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) on Sunday announced the first National Ranking Championships for Speed Skating which will be held between October 5 to 8 at the Greno speed Skating club in Greater Noida. The competition has witnessed participation from 26 states of India with more than 1000 skates competing in different forms of races in Inline and quads categories across seven different age groups divided among sub-junior, junior and senior level. The event is being hosted by Uttar Pradesh Roller Sports Association

The venue is India's first and only banked track designed according to the latest international specifications and state of the art design. It also has a 200-metre parabolic synthetic track and seven-metre wide banked track facility with elevation standards of one metre and 35 centimetre.