Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. RSFI announces first National Ranking Championships 2019 for Speed Skating

RSFI announces first National Ranking Championships 2019 for Speed Skating

The Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) on Sunday announced the first National Ranking Championships for Speed Skating which will be held between October 5 to 8.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2019 15:52 IST
Greno speed Skating club in Greater Noida
Image Source : RSFI

Greno speed Skating club in Greater Noida

The Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) on Sunday announced the first National Ranking Championships for Speed Skating which will be held between October 5 to 8 at the Greno speed Skating club in Greater Noida. The competition has witnessed participation from 26 states of India with more than 1000 skates competing in different forms of races in Inline and quads categories across seven different age groups divided among sub-junior, junior and senior level. The event is being hosted by Uttar Pradesh Roller Sports Association

The venue is India's first and only banked track designed according to the latest international specifications and state of the art design. It also has a 200-metre parabolic synthetic track and seven-metre wide banked track facility with elevation standards of one metre and 35 centimetre.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryI ended Gautam Gambhir's white-ball career, claims Muhammad Irfan Next Story  