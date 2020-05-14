Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. suffers two more cardiac arrests, remains critical

Image Source : PTI Balbir Singh Sr. was admitted to hospital on Friday with pneumonia. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has suffered from two more cardiac arrests and continues to be on ventilator assistance at the Fortis Mohali where he was admitted last Friday with pneumonia.

His grandson Kabir said in a statement on Thursday that the triple Olympic gold medallist suffered two more cardiac arrests on Wednesday morning. He had suffered from a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

"Nanaji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday morning. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance. He is still in medical ICU. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition," said Kabir.

"Further statements about his condition will be issued as and when information is available."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also wished the legend a speedy recovery.

"Saddened to know that Balbir Singh Senior Ji had a heart attack today and is in ICU now in a critical state. Praying for your speedy recovery, sir," Amarinder had tweeted on Tuesday.

In July 2019, Balbir was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. He was admitted following breathing problems in the Respiratory ICU of the PGIMER.

Balbir was part of the Indian teams that won gold at the 1948 London Olympics, Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956. His record for most individual goals scored in an Olympic men's hockey final remains unbeaten. Balbir had set this record when he scored five goals in India's 6-1 win over Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Games.

Balbir was the head coach of the Indian team for the 1975 men's World Cup, which India won and the 1971 men's World Cup, where India earned a bronze medal.

He was also conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1957.

