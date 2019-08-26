Monday, August 26, 2019
     
Gautam Gambhir proposes renaming Yamuna Sports Complex after Arun Jaitley

In a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Gambhir said the sports complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation-building and for his love for cricket.

New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2019 22:32 IST
East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday proposed that the Yamuna Sports Complex here should be renamed as the Arun Jaitley Sports Complex.

In a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Gambhir said the sports complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation building and for his love for cricket.

"May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename 'Yamuna Sports Complex' as 'Arun Jaitley Sports Complex," Gambhir said in a tweet, while posting a copy of his letter to the Lt. Governor.

Former Union Minister Jaitley passed away on August 24 after a prolonged illness.

