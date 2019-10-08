Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal faces visa issues, reaches out to MEA

Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to address her visa issues ahead of her participation in the Denmark Open.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2019 7:26 IST
Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to address her visa issues ahead of her participation in the Denmark Open.

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal made an 'urgent request' to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to address her visa concerns, ahead of her participation in the Denmark Open.

Nehwal took to Twitter to make the request.

"I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week. @DrSJaishankar @MEAQuery @DenmarkinIndia #danisadenmarkopen2019"

The Denmark Open is scheduled to take place between October 15 to 20, and Nehwal will take on Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the first round. She most recently appeared in the Korea Open, where she retired in the third game of the first round against Kim Ga Eun. 

