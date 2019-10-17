Denmark Open: PV Sindhu suffers 3rd consecutive early exit; Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth lose in pre-quarters

Image Source : AP File image of PV Sindhu

World Champion P V Sindhu yet again struggled to buck the trend of early exits as she was knocked out of the Denmark Open after a straight-game loss against An Se Young in the second round, here on Thursday.

Fifth seed Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist, lost 14-21 17-21 to the Korean in a 40-minute clash at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

This was Sindhu's third successive early exit from a tournament since claiming the World Championship at Basel, Switzerland in August.

The 24-year-old Indian had lost in the second round and first round at the China Open and Korea Open respectively in the last two events.

It turned out to be a dismal day for India as Sameer Verma and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also went down in straight games in their second rounds.

While Sameer lost 12-21 10-21 to Olympic champion Chen Long of China in men's singles, Thailand Open champions Satwik and Chirag suffered a 16-21 15-21 defeat against sixth seed Chinese combination of Han Cheng Kai and Zhou Hao Dong.