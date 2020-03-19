Coronavirus impact: Staff of Indian Olympic Association to 'work from home' from Monday

Image Source : IANS The staff of the Indian Olympic Association will work from home from Monday amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The staffers at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be asked to 'work from home' from the next week with the sports body set to suspend a majority of its operations from its headquarters in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"The IOA will start work from home facility for its staff from Monday. We are currently ensuring that all back-up systems are in place for a smooth functioning from home," an IOA member told PTI.

"The coronavirus is becoming serious day by day and we can't risk our employees."

The virus outbreak has already forced the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) to temporarily shut its headquarters in Mumbai.

The BCCI asked its employees to work from home on March 16.

In India, the number of people infected with the highly contagious novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has risen to 169 with three deaths reported in the country so far.

The IOA member also said some of the staff in the finance department will have to come to office in between since March is a financial year-end month.

"From Monday it will start but some of the finance department workers will have to attend office after March 25 to clear all our pending dues and settle accounts."

"Like any other professional organisation, we will go by the government's advisory on this matter," the member said.

The total number of cases reported worldwide so far stands at more than 218,800, with at least 8,800 deaths.