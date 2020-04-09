Beijing Half Marathon 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Beijing International Running Festival was launched in 1956 and the number of participants has expanded from around 1,000 to more than 20,000.

The Beijing Half Marathon, a core event of the annual Beijing International Running Festival slated for mid-April, will be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local organisers announced on Wednesday.

"In line with relevant regulations on the prevention and containment of COVID-19, we have taken a decision to postpone the Beijing International Running Festival for the sake of the people's health," the Organizing Committee said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The new date for the event will be announced at later stage."



More than 88,000 people across the world have lost their lives due to COVID-19 while over a million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

