F1 2022: Formula One terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion

Formula One has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Thursday that Russia “will not have a race” in the future.

F1 already canceled this year’s race, which had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25.

But following further discussions this week, F1 went a step further and ended a contract that ran until 2025.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix,” F1 said in a statement. “Russia will not have a race in the future.”

Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers said last week they would not have raced in Russia even if F1 had decided to go there.