British Grand Prix 2023: Brad Pitt to race at Silverstone for his movie shoot with Lewis Hamilton

The relationship between Hollywood and racing is set to take a huge step during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023 this weekend. Oscar winner actor Brad Pitt is cleared to race at the Silverstone for his movie shoot on Saturday, July 8, and will join seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedez driver Lewis Hamilton is producing a racing movie, Apex, with Brad Pitt playing the Grand Prix driver role. Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has given permission to shoot movie scenes during the main race on July 9. Mercedez Racing has designed a specially modified F2 car for Brad Pitt to race in on the Silverstone track.

However, the veteran actor will drive alone on the track for obvious reasons and graphic imagery will be added to show him competing against drivers. Hamilton shared his excitement about having a legendary actor at Silverstone which is the home track for the British race legend.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in Formula 1. It's incredible. We’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that," Hamilton told reporters.

Mercedez ace also revealed that he drove with Brad Pitt at the Los Angeles track with Pitt and added that the actor is a natural racer.

"I was just watching on the wall. He was just coming by flat out. We did do a day together at a track in LA and for someone that hasn’t raced, he’s definitely already got a keen eye. He loves watching MotoGP so he’s always been a racing enthusiast. He had already a knack for the lines and he was fully on it, which was good to see," Hamilton added.

Meanwhile, on a track, Hamilton is having another decent season with Mercedez but is unlikely to clinch a record eighth world title this year. He is currently fourth in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 106 points after nine of 24 races while his team is in second place in World Constructors' Championship standings,199 points behind leaders Red Bull Racing.

