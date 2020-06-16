Tuesday, June 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Formula News
  5. No decision yet on hosting F1 races in Shanghai, say authorities

No decision yet on hosting F1 races in Shanghai, say authorities

The schedule for eight races was confirmed by F1 earlier this month. However, it didn't include the Asia leg.

IANS IANS
Shanghai Published on: June 16, 2020 10:56 IST
f1, shanghai grand prix, f1 schedule, f1 2020, f1 2020 season
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The schedule for eight races was confirmed by F1 earlier this month. However, it didn't include the Asia leg.

The Formula One Group (FOM) has proposed to hold two races in Shanghai after the suspension of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, but the local authorities have not made a decision yet, according to Xu Bin, director of the Shanghai Administration of Sports.

"F1 has officially announced the resumption of the eight races in Europe, Asia not included. The Shanghai race has been postponed to the second half of the year. FOM asked us if it is possible for Shanghai to hold two races. We have not made the final decision, depending on the potential changes of the epidemic situation," Xu said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Related Stories

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of international games have been postponed or cancelled. However, with the epidemic well controlled in Shanghai, the city has been favored by international sports organisations as an ideal place to host various games.

Xu said that Shanghai Administration of Sports has been in close contact with many international organisations in recent months. "We hold two to three video conferences every week, and we hope our positive communication can lead to satisfactory outcomes," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X