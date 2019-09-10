Michael Schumacher secretly admitted to Paris hospital for stem-cell therapy: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Michael Schumacher attends the drivers parade before the Singapore F1 GP in September, 2012.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is in a hospital in Paris for cell therapy surgery, French newspaper Le Parisian reports. Schumacher was reportedly admitted to Georges-Pompidou hospital on Monday afternoon.

The newspaper says Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in one of the French capital's hospitals.

The Paris hospitals authority, citing France's strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on a report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard on Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital.

Michael Schumacher was reportedly admitted to Georges-Pompidou hospital on Monday afternoon.

The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered Tuesday.

Schumacher's long-time manager Sabine Kehm did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Schumacher suffered a serious head injury in a skiing accident in France in December 2013.

Schumacher had been skiing with his son in the French Alpine resort of Meribel when he fell and hit his head on a rock.

He had been wearing a helmet at the time, but he arrived at Grenoble University Hospital Centre already in a coma and immediately underwent brain surgery.

Schumacher's condition stabilized after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged. Since September 2014, he has been cared for at home on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Schumacher, the most successful driver in Formula One history, has been seriously hurt before.

He broke his leg in a crash at Silverstone race course in 1999 and suffered serious neck and spine injuries after a motorcycling accident in February 2009 in Spain.