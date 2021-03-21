Watch: Sevilla goalkeeper Bounou scores dramatic last-minute equaliser in La Liga

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (in orange) scores the equaliser for his side against Real Valladolid on Saturday night.

Sevilla got a last-gasp goal from its goalkeeper to salvage a 1-1 draw at Valladolid, while Athletic Bilbao's match against Eibar was interrupted by an airborne drone.

With time running out, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou went up for a corner kick and was in position to fire home a loose ball after Valladolid failed to clear from its area.

Valladolid’s passive defending cost the hosts dearly in the final seconds of the match, when two defenders let a weakly struck pass by Óscar Rodríguez roll past them. The ball hit the post but stayed in play, and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde pushed it into the center of the box where Bounou was free to score.

“It was a tough match but we kept insisting and got our goal,” Bounou said. It was the first goal in the career of the 29-year-old Morocco ‘keeper.

Sevilla stayed in comfortable control of fourth place.

