Watch: Luis Suarez cries on camera after winning La Liga; thanks Atletico for rescuing from Barcelona

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/FACEBOOK LIVE Luis Suarez cries while talking to family over a video call on Saturday.

Discarded a year ago by Barcelona, Luis Suarez showed there is so much left in the Uruguayan superstar as he scored the biggest goal of Atletico Madrid's season as the third-biggest Spanish club clinched La Liga title for the first time in seven years.

Scoring the winner in Atletico's comeback win over Real Valladolid, 34-year-old Suarez registered his name in the history book as Atlético Madrid survived a dramatic final round to clinch the title as the scoreline read 2-1.

Following the match, the veteran striker, who finished the season with 21 goals to his name, was seen in all tears talking to his family over a video call and was captured on the tv camera doing so; winning hearts of football fans all over the world.

At the post-match interview, Suarez opened up about his feeling and said he is grateful to Atletico for rescuing him.

"This has been a hard season for the situation I had to go through, starting the season the way it did, being disrespected (by Barcelona) and having Atlético open its doors to me," Suárez said.

"I will always be thankful to this great club for that."

"Many people have suffered with me, my wife, my children, every day. I have been in football for so many years and I think this is the year they have endured the most," he added.

"It (this title win) is special, because of everything that some of us had to endure. Here are my statistics: five league titles in seven seasons. And here is Luis Suarez," he said.