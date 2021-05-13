Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo nets century of goals at Juventus with win

Image Source : AP Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo scores the team's second goal against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on Thursday.

Watch full match highlights below:

Juventus might have endured a horrible season as they are not winning what once was customary Serie A title but they had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday night as their favourite Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for the club in a 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

The victory couldn't have come at a better time as it keeps them in the race for the Champions League as the fifth-placed Juve remains within three points of second-placed Atlanta at 72 points.

Ronaldo's goal, which came in the second half, was the team's second of the night with Adrien Rabiot finding the opener in the first half. Paulo Dybala then saved the side some late jitters with a third goal in the 66th minute as seven minutes prior to that Sassuolo pulled one back through Giacomo Raspadori.

The win comes amid World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announcing on Tuesday that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season. Until then, the 43-year-old Buffon is still rescuing his side.

Buffon saved an early penalty from Domenico Berardi before Juventus took charge of the game.