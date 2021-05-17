Watch: Bala Devi scores 30-yard stunning goal in Scottish League

Image Source : YOUTUBE/BBC ALBA Screengrab of Bala Devi scoring a stunner in Scottish Women's Premier League on Sunday.

Indian women's football star player Bala Devi made a stunning impact in Scottish football on Sunday when featuring for the mighty Rangers Women's FC, the 31-year-old forward scored a wonder goal from 30 yards against Spartans FC women. The goal came in the dying moment of the match and was also the last of the Scottish Women's Premier game as the Rangers clinched the game 5-0.

Just seconds away from the final whistle, Bala Devi spotted the goalkeeper off her line and calmly chipped the ball over her head from more than 30 yards from the post after receiving the ball in a counter.

This was Bala Devi's second goal for the Rangers WFC since she signed for the Scottish team back in January last year. She had scored her first goal during the 9-0 drubbing of Motherwell FC in December 2020.