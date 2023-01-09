Wales iconic star Gareth Bale retires from football after FIFA World Cup exit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gareth Bale bids adieu to football

Wales iconic star and 5-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale on Monday announced his decision to retire from International and club football. Bale, whose contract at Los Angeles FC is due to expire this summer has decided to bid adieu to the sport at the age of 33. He is the leading goal scorer for his country.

Taking to social media, Bale stated, "After careful and thoughtful consideration I announce my immediate retirement from the club and international football. I feel incredibly fortunate to have achieved my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Bale has been one of the most decorated players in British football. He has won 5 Champions League titles with Real Madrid. Bale made his debut at Southampton at the age of 16 and later spent six years with Tottenham. he moved to Madrid in 2013, where he tasted big success. Bale, who led his team in their first appearance in the FIFA World Cup finals in 64 years had vowed to continue playing. Bale's last game came in the FIFA World Cup group match against England, in which his side lost by 0-3.

The 33-year-old thanked his family, clubs, coaches and fans for an illustrious journey in football. "From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true," Bale wrote in his Instagram post.

"To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn't have ever dreamed of when I first started out at nine years old. My parents and my sister, without your dedication in those early days, without such a strong foundation, I wouldn't be writing this statement right now, so thank you for putting me on this path and for your unwavering support," he added.

"My wife and my children, your love and support has carried me through. Right beside me for all the highs and lows, keeping me grounded along the way. You inspire me to be better, and to make you proud. So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure," he concluded.

