Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. UEFA fines PSG, warns coach Thomas Tuchel for late 2nd half kickoff during Champions League quarterfinal

UEFA fines PSG, warns coach Thomas Tuchel for late 2nd half kickoff during Champions League quarterfinal

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the fine and also warned Tuchel “for being responsible for the late kickoff” to restart Wednesday’s game in Lisbon.

AP AP
Lisbon Published on: August 14, 2020 22:44 IST
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel’s halftime talk trying to lift his team to a Champions League quarterfinal win cost the club 30,000 euros ($35,500) on Friday.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the fine and also warned Tuchel “for being responsible for the late kickoff” to restart Wednesday’s game in Lisbon.

Related Stories

PSG trailed Atalanta 1-0 at halftime then dominated the second half before scoring twice in the closing minutes to advance to its first semifinal in 25 years.

UEFA often fines clubs for being late from the locker room to start the second half which can affect broadcasters’ schedules.

Critics often compare the size of those fines unfavourably with similar sums imposed on clubs in cases of racist behaviour by fans at stadiums.

PSG next plays Leipzig on Tuesday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X