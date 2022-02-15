Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
  • Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
  • Fodder Scam: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in Doranda treasury case
UEFA Champions League: Sergio Ramos to miss PSG vs Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos will not return from his injury in time to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Paris Published on: February 15, 2022 11:19 IST
Sergio Ramos
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Sergio Ramos.

Highlights

  • Sergio Ramos will continue to train on his own following his calf injury
  • A further update will be provided in a week's time
  • The 35-year-old defender departed Real Madrid in summer of 2021 and headed to PSG as free agent

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos will not return from his injury in time to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, the Ligue 1 club announced.

The Ligue 1 giants revealed that the former Los Blancos captain will not face Madrid in the first leg of a heavyweight last-16 encounter.

"Sergio Ramos will continue to train on his own following his calf injury. A further update will be provided in a week's time," PSG in a statement said.

The 35-year-old defender departed Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2021 and headed to Parc des Princes as a free agent.
It remains to be seen how long will the centre-half take to come back from injury, with PSG due at the Bernabeu on March 9. (ANI)

