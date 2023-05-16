UCL 2022-23: Inter Milan vs AC Milan Possible Playing XIs, Head-to-Head Records

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Inter Milan vs AC Milan UCL Semi-final

Inter Milan will take on AC Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 semi-final fixture on Tuesday night, May 16 at San Siro. The Nerazzuri recorded a 0-2 win in the first leg to put themselves in the favorite category to reach the UCL final. Former Roma stars Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored early goals to help Inter put one foot in the final with a first-ever UCL triumph over their biggest rivals.

But Rossoneri will not go down without a fight as they will be looking to overcome a two-goal defeat. However, their recent form and head-to-head record against Inter is not helpful. Milan have lost three times in four meetings against Inter this season and are also trailing five points behind their rivals in the Serie A table. Inter recorded a 4-2 win over Sassuolo in their last league game with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice while AC Milan suffered a 2-0 defeat against Spezia on Saturday.

Match Details: Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Time: 12:30 AM IST (May 17)

Telecast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv

Possible Playing XIs

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the last Serie A game but Simone Inzaghi's side are likely to stick with Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko in attack. Martinez and Denzel Dumfries missed the league game but are expected to return to the playing eleven. Centre-back Milan Skriniar remains sidelined due to injury while Joaquim Correa picked up a minor injury against Sassuolo.

On the other hand, Stefano Pioli lost his star midfielder Ismael Bennacer to a knee injury in the first leg who is now ruled out of the season. Club captain David Calabria is expected to start at right-back but star forward Rafael Leao remains a doubt after missing the Spezia game.

Inter Milan Possible Playing XI (3-5-2): Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan Possible Playing XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Tommaso Pobega; Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head records

Inter and AC Milan have faced each other 236 times across all competitions so far. Inter are leading the head-to-head record with 88 wins while the Rossoneri have registered 79 wins so far. Both Italian giants have to settle for a draw in 69 encounters. Inter have further stretched the record with three wins from four encounters against AC Milan this season so far.

In the Champions League, Inter recorded their first win in the Derby della Madonnina in the first leg of this fixture. AC Milan lead in UCL with two wins from five matches while two matches ending in a stalemate.

Overall: Played - 236 | Inter Won - 88 | AC Milan Won - 79 | Draw - 69

UCL: Played - 5 | Inter Won - 1 | AC Milan Won - 2 | Draw - 2

