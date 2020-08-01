Sheffield Wednesday to begin 2020/21 Championship season with 12-point deduction

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sheffield Wednesday have been slapped with a 12-point deduction due to breaking the spending rules.

English second-tier side Sheffield Wednesday have been given a 12-point deduction that will be implemented at the start of next season for breaking spending rules. The club was found to have included the sale of their home ground Hillsborough Stadium in their 2017-18 accounts despite it actually being sold a year later.

"The club was charged in November 2019 and referred to an independent Disciplinary Commission, which conducted a full hearing at the end of June 2020, before finding the club guilty based on the fact that the club should not have included profits from the sale of Hillsborough Stadium in the club's financial statements for the period ending July 2018," said the English Football League Championship in its statement.

"The club was found not guilty of a further charge of breaching its duty of utmost good faith to the EFL by deliberately concealing information from the League in respect of filings made in respect of the Profitability and Sustainability Rules."

Wednesday said that the club is "extremely disappointed" that the commission has imposed the deduction to be applied next season and "awaits the written reasons for this decision."

"The club welcomes the decision that the commission cleared Sheffield Wednesday of the charge of acting in bad faith in its dealings with the EFL. Further, the commission decided not to apply a 12-point deduction this season, thereby imposing relegation."

