  Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar
Serie A 2021-22: Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi tests positive for COVID-19

The coach will now follow the protocols set out in the healthcare guidelines.

January 25, 2022
File photo of Simone Inzaghi.

Italian club Inter Milan has confirmed that its head coach Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for COVID-19.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. The coach will now follow the protocols set out in the healthcare guidelines," read an official statement.

Inter Milan is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 53 points from 22 games. The side has managed to win 16 games in this season so far. Inter Milan has suffered just one loss in the Serie A competition. Inter Milan is next slated to square off against AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, February 5.

(Reported by ANI)

