Serie A 2021-22: Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi tests positive for COVID-19

Italian club Inter Milan has confirmed that its head coach Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for COVID-19.
"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. The coach will now follow the protocols set out in the healthcare guidelines," read an official statement.
Inter Milan is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 53 points from 22 games. The side has managed to win 16 games in this season so far. Inter Milan has suffered just one loss in the Serie A competition. Inter Milan is next slated to square off against AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, February 5.
(Reported by ANI)