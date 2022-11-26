Robert Lewandowski finally scores at World Cup as Poland beat Saudis 2-0

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute.

And it's done. It was a long time coming, but now it's done. Robert Lewandowski scored a goal vs Saudi Arabia in a match that saw Poland defeat the former by a margin of 2-0.

Long Time Coming

Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward the corner with his arms outstretched, then stayed slumped on the field as teammates rushed to congratulate him. He got up, rubbed his face, and blew a kiss to the crowd.

Arguably one of the best forwards in the world, Lewandowski's barren streak at the World Cup was somewhat puzzling. Now, after five previous matches at the tournament, it's over.

Lewandowski also set up the opener in the 40th minute when he kept the ball in play after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais' initial block, then laid it back for Piotr Zielinski to knock in.

Lewandowski also hit the post and Al-Owais denied the Barcelona player from scoring another goal late in the match.

At Home? Well, Almost

Poland was scrambling for long periods at the Education City Stadium as the Saudi team was pushed forward by enthusiastic fans in what seemed like a home game. The frustration was clear on Lewandowski's face as Poland's yellow cards mounted.

Saudi Arabia had a chance to equalize at the end of the first half but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari's penalty kick. He then blocked Mohammed Al-Burayk's shot from the rebound.

Poland will next be in action vs Argentina, whereas Saudi Arabia will go head-to-head against Mexico.

