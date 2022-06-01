Follow us on Image Source : UEFA Italy vs Argentina

Messi's Argentina vs Italy Finalissima 2022 Live streaming: When and where to watch ITA vs ARG match in India

Live Streaming details

Italy and Argentina are set to meet at Wembley Stadium in London for Finalissima 2022. Italy and Argentina are ranked 6th and 4th by FIFA. The game will be played between The Copa America champions and the Euro champions at a neutral venue.

Where can you watch Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4

Where can you watch Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and and Jio TV

At what time and when does Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy start in India?

12:15 AM IST, Thursday (2nd June)

Where is the Finalissima 2022 between Argentina and Italy being played?

Wembley Stadium, London

What is Finalissima?

Finalissima is a one-off fixture where the champions of Europe lock horns with their South American counterparts. It will be played over 90 minutes and there won't be extra time, so if there is tie at the end of regulation time, penalties will be the deciding factor.

This comes after UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding on 15 December 2021