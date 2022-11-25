Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wales vs Iran: Live Updates

LIVE Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Who will come out on top?

Wales and Iran, as competitors, doesn't really have a rich history. They have only met once at the World Cup stage, and that came way back in 1978. Fast forward to 2022, the two teams meet just for the 2nd time. Can Iran give one back? Let's find out.

WALES

Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore.

IRAN

Hossein Hosseini; Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Ali Gholizadeh, Ahmad Noorollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajisafi; Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi.

Latest Sports News