Italy vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch ITA vs ESP semi-final match online on SonyLIV.

Italy vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch ITA vs ESP semi-final match online on SonyLIV

Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain Live Streaming: It couldn't get bigger than this tonight as two of the European old foes Spain and Italy square off at the iconic of stadia for a place in Euro 2020 final. While Spain, with the youngest side in the Euros, have surprised many on their way to the semi-finals, Italy have been a delight to watch with their passing football and telepathic understanding between their players. The match will be a reprise of Euro 2012 final when a star-studded Spain outgunned equally calibrated Italy in a lop-sided final 4-0.

When is Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match? Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will take place on Wednesday (Tuesday night), July 07. What are the timings of Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match? Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST. Where is Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match? Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London. Which TV channel will broadcast Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match? Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in English. Where can you live stream Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match? Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.