Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Watch FCG vs MCFC Live Online on Hotstar

Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Find full details on when and where to watch FCG vs MCFC Live Online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2020 19:03 IST
Image Source : INDSUPERLEAGUE

FCG vs MCFC Live Streaming: In match number six of the 2020/21 season, FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Sergio Lobera will be up against his former club for the first time which he guided to League Winners Shield last season. Lobera, however, failed to get off to a perfect start with his new club Mumbai City FC as they lost 0-1 to NorthEast United. Goa, on the other hand, held Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw. The entire tournament will take place in Goa. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

When is the ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will take place on Friday, November 25.

What are the timings of ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC being played?

The ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will be played at the Fatorda Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can you live stream the ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC?

The ISL 2020-21 Match FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

