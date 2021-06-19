Follow us on Image Source : AP Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw at Euro 2020

Antoine Griezmann scored midway through the second half to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary and avoid the biggest upset of the European Championship.

Hungary took the lead in first-half injury time when Attila Fiola scored at a packed Puskas Arena. But Griezmann equalized from just inside the penalty area after Hungary failed to clear Kylian Mbappe’s cross from the right.

Mbappe had a late shot saved by Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium to allow full crowds.

Fiola latched onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.

World Cup champion France missed several good chances before Hungary’s goal