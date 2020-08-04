Tuesday, August 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Friendly between Marseille and Montpellier cancelled after player infected with COVID-19

Friendly between Marseille and Montpellier cancelled after player infected with COVID-19

The player, who was tested with the whole team on Monday, will undergo another test this week, a regional newspaper said.

AP AP
New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2020 16:27 IST
france, montpellier, marseille, france football
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The player, who was tested with the whole team on Monday, will undergo another test this week, a regional newspaper said.

A preseason friendly between French soccer clubs Marseille and Montpellier has been cancelled due to a suspected case of coronavirus.

The clubs said in a joint statement that Wednesday’s match at Stade Velodrome in Marseille was scrapped as a measure of precaution.

Related Stories

According to regional newspaper Midi Libre, a Montpellier player whose identity was not revealed is suspected to have caught the virus. The player, who was tested with the whole team on Monday, will undergo another test this week, the newspaper said.

Montpellier had been forced to cancel another preparation match last month after a player from local rival club Sete was diagnosed with the virus.

Midi Libre said four young players from Montpellier academy also tested positive for the virus last week.

The French league is to start on Aug. 21.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X