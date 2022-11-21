Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Triple header awaits as England, Wales and Netherlands take field on Day 2

Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will see a host of big nations take center stage as the Netherlands, England and Wales come into the fold. England will start their World Cup campaign against Asian side Iran as they try to end their 56-year wait for a World Cup title. The day will also see three-time runners-up Netherlands take on African Champions Senegal while the day will end with Wales’s return to the World Cup after 64 years as they take on the USA.

England vs Iran

England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.

Date: November 21, 2022

Kick-off: 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Senegal vs Netherlands

Netherlands and Senegal, meet in one of three matches on Monday as the 2022 World Cup really picks up pace. The pair are seen as the two favourites in the group but hosts Qatar and Ecuador, who believe they have a golden generation coming through, will be gunning to cause an upset.

Netherlands have been underachieving at major tournaments for some time – having failed to qualify for either Russia 2018 World Cup or France 2016 and been knocked out in the round of 16 at last summer's Euros – but Louis van Gaal's squad look strong this time around.

Date: November 21, 2022

Kick-off: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

ALSO READ I IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Kane Williamson to miss third T20I in Napier; Tim Southee to lead in absence

Wales vs USA

Wales will make their first appearance at a World Cup final in 64 years when they face the USA in Al Rayyan in their Group B opener on Monday night. This fixture will complete the first round of fixtures in Group B, an intriguing section involving England and Iran which could be very tight.

The US are back at the World Cup finals after missing the 2018 edition in dismal fashion following a defeat in Trinidad & Tobago in their final qualifier. This time around, it was still a close-run affair in a very difficult qualifying section where the top four nations were separated by just three points, but the USA managed to claim one of the three automatic spots, just ahead of Costa Rica.

Date: November 22, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Latest Sports News