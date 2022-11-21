Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Kane Williamson to miss third T20I in Napier; Tim Southee to lead in absence

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I against India with a scheduled medical appointment. Williamson won’t be part of the team roster in Napier as both India and New Zealand go head-to-head on Tuesday. The news comes as a blow for the hosts while Tim Southee has been confirmed as the man to lead the side in Tuesday’s final T20I. India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 having won the second contest on Tuesday by 65 runs at Bay Oval.

“BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. @aucklandcricket Aces batsman Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier today. #NZvIND,” read a stetament from the Blackcaps twitter handle.

Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier today.

Williamson will rejoin the BLACKCAPS on Wednesday when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday. Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson’s historic elbow complaint.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule.” Stead said.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.”

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri-Series in Christchurch.

“He’s a quality player who offers good versatility in the order.”

Stead confirmed Tim Southee will captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park on Tuesday with the match starting at 12:00 PM IST.

