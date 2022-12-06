Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo's Portugal eyes QF spot, 2010 Champions Spain face Morocco in R16

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will look to book a place in the last eight of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they take on fellow European heavyweights Switzerland. The contest could be the final outing for Ronaldo at the World Cup as he tries to take a giant step towards the world title. The day’s other game will see Spain play against Morocco with a place in the last eight up for grabs. Ahead of the clashes here are details of both the contest.

Morocco vs Spain

The penultimate World Cup 2022 last-16 battle takes place at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, as Morocco pit its wits against Spain. La Roja finished second in Group E to set up a tie with their African counterparts, who fended off Croatia and Belgium to finish first in Group F.

With the golden generation of Belgium under-performing and 2018 runners-up Croatia struggling to find a consistent attacking spark, Morocco took full advantage to claim a surprising first-placed finish in Group F with seven points from nine on offer. On the flip side, Spain’s 7-0 win against Costa Rica was one of the reason why they made the Knockouts on goal difference.

Date: December 6, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan

Portugal vs Switzerland

After both qualified for the World Cup knockout phase with two wins from three, Group H winners Portugal meet Group G runners-up Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. In one of just two all-European ties amid a diverse last 16, two teams who experienced very different fortunes in their final group fixtures contest a precious place in the quarterfinals.

The match can serve as Ronaldo’s final World Cup outing as a defeat could end his dream of winning the World Cup, leaving behind a missing piece in the puzzle. So it remains to be seen whether the talisman from Portugal could guide his team to success or not as the winner of Spain and Morocco awaits them.

Date: December 6, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

