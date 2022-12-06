Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN ODI 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli battle on cards for top spot for most ODI runs vs BAN

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh is all set to reignite the numbers rivalry between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they battle for a unique top spot. Both Virat and Rohit who are part of ongoing India vs Bangladesh ODI series will have a battle of their own as they try to become the lead ODI scorer against their Asian counterparts. So, what do the numbers say and who will win the battle between the two legends of the Indian game?

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

As things stand, former India skipper Virat Kohli edges Rohit by just two runs and has been superior by the breadth of the hair. In 13 matches against Bangladesh, Virat has amassed 689 runs with an average of 68.90 and has scored three hundred and three fifties. Moreover, Virat scored his best knock of 136 runs against Bangladesh in Fatullah on 26th February 2014 as India chased down a total of 280 runs in 49 overs.

Rohit on the flip side is not too far as he has scored 687 runs in 14 matches including three hundreds and two fifties. The Indian skipper has scored those runs at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of 93.08. Rohit however has surpassed Virat in the tally of sixes having scored 20. Interestingly, Rohit’s best score against Bangladesh is almost identical to Virat’s and has a top knock of 137.

Leading run scorers in ODIs for India vs Bangladesh

Dhoni and Sehwag make Top 5

The other notable names on the sheet include Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag who complete the top five. Gambhir comes third on the list with 592 runs in 11 matches while MS Dhoni has scored 569 runs in 21 matches including a hundred to his name against Bangladesh. The top five list is rounded off by Sehwag who has scored 503 runs in 12 matches with a solitary hundred that came in the 2011 World Cup meeting between the sides.

So, if Rohit can better Virat’s tally in the second ODI on Wednesday (December 7) by two runs he can dethrone his close mate. Both India and Bangladesh are set to meet at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka where India try to level the series at 1-1 having earlier lost the first ODI by one wicket. Both Virat and Rohit will be in focus for the contest with selectors also monitoring all the close aspects properly.

