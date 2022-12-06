Tuesday, December 06, 2022
     
IND vs BAN ODI 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli battle on cards for top spot for most ODI runs vs BAN

IND vs BAN ODI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to go head-to-head in the battle for most ODI runs against Bangladesh for India as they try to bounce back from their defeat on Sunday

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2022 9:50 IST
IND vs BAN ODI 2nd ODI
IND vs BAN ODI 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli battle on cards for top spot for most ODI runs vs BAN

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh is all set to reignite the numbers rivalry between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they battle for a unique top spot. Both Virat and Rohit who are part of ongoing India vs Bangladesh ODI series will have a battle of their own as they try to become the lead ODI scorer against their Asian counterparts. So, what do the numbers say and who will win the battle between the two legends of the Indian game?

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma

As things stand, former India skipper Virat Kohli edges Rohit by just two runs and has been superior by the breadth of the hair. In 13 matches against Bangladesh, Virat has amassed 689 runs with an average of 68.90 and has scored three hundred and three fifties. Moreover, Virat scored his best knock of 136 runs against Bangladesh in Fatullah on 26th February 2014 as India chased down a total of 280 runs in 49 overs.

Rohit on the flip side is not too far as he has scored 687 runs in 14 matches including three hundreds and two fifties. The Indian skipper has scored those runs at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of 93.08. Rohit however has surpassed Virat in the tally of sixes having scored 20. Interestingly, Rohit’s best score against Bangladesh is almost identical to Virat’s and has a top knock of 137.

Leading run scorers in ODIs for India vs Bangladesh

Player

Span

Mat

Runs

HS

Ave

BF

SR

100

50

Virat Kohli (IND)

2010-2022

13

689

136

68.90

700

98.42

3

3

Rohit Sharma (IND)

2008-2022

14

687

137

57.25

738

93.08

3

2

Gautam Gambhir (IND)

2003-2012

11

592

107*

59.20

652

90.79

2

3

MS Dhoni (IND)

2004-2019

21

569

101*

47.41

682

83.43

1

2

Virender Sehwag (IND)

2003-2011

12

503

175

41.91

405

124.19

1

3

Dhoni and Sehwag make Top 5

The other notable names on the sheet include Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag who complete the top five. Gambhir comes third on the list with 592 runs in 11 matches while MS Dhoni has scored 569 runs in 21 matches including a hundred to his name against Bangladesh. The top five list is rounded off by Sehwag who has scored 503 runs in 12 matches with a solitary hundred that came in the 2011 World Cup meeting between the sides.

So, if Rohit can better Virat’s tally in the second ODI on Wednesday (December 7) by two runs he can dethrone his close mate. Both India and Bangladesh are set to meet at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka where India try to level the series at 1-1 having earlier lost the first ODI by one wicket. Both Virat and Rohit will be in focus for the contest with selectors also monitoring all the close aspects properly.

 

