Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Messi in action

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Argentina vs Netherlands on TV, online in India

Argentina vs Netherlands are set to face each other on Saturday. Interestingly, since losing the1930 final against Uruguay, Argentina's previous nine eliminations from the World Cup knockout rounds have come against European nations. On the other hand, the Netherlands have progressed from their last three World Cup quarterfinal matches - 1998, 2010, 2014.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Argentina and Netherlands :

When is Argentina vs Netherlands match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 10th of December, Friday.

Where will the match between Argentina and Netherlands be held?

The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and Netherlands begin?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Argentina and Netherlands of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Argentina and Netherlands of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Head-to-head between both teams:

Argentina vs Netherlands Head-To-Head:

Matches won by Argentina - 1

Matches won by Netherlands - 4

Matches ended in a draw - 4

Latest Sports News