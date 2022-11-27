FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's family goes into euphoria after Argentina's captain scores against Mexico

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lionel Messi's family dives in joy after Messi scored against Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2022: The Argentina team on Saturday revived their FIFA World Cup campaign after registering a thumping win over Mexico in the Group C encounter. Lionel Messi starred for the team as he scored the first of the two goals for La Albiceleste, which sent the Argentina fans roaring in the Lusail Stadium. After the Argentina captain opened the scoring sheets, his family was also seen diving down into emotions, recognising the importance of the goal.

In a video being circulated on social media, family members of Messi are seen enjoying the goal scored by Messi. The family members are seen hugging each other in the video. Watch the video here:

'Difference was Messi'- Henry Martin

As the Mexican side failed to register a win for another time in the Qatar World Cup 2022, Mexico's forward Henry Martin stated that the only difference between the two sides was the fact that Argentina had Lionel Messi with them. "The difference was because they had Messi. We did our job and unfortunately, we left in defeat. So it hurts, but tomorrow we have to be thinking about what's next in the next game, because we have one last chance and we have to take advantage of it," Martin stated.

Argentina stars celebrate after a victorious night in Lusail

The La Albiceleste players also made the most of the occasion after a victorious night in Lusial Stadium. After their comeback in the World Cup, the Argentina stars were seen singing and dancing in the dressing room.

After facing a shock defeat in the opening encounter, Lionel Messi's Argentina has managed to open their points table account with a win against Mexico. The La Albiceleste needed a much-needed victory and they have got that. They now have three points in 2 games and are on the second spot in Group C, behind Poland with whom they have to play their final group game. Meanwhile, Mexico have 1 point in 2 games and are on the 4th spot. They face Saudi Arabia in the final game who are on third with 3 points.

