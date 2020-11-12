ISL: FC Goa tie up with German football club RB Leipzig

Image Source : ISL File photo of FC Goa players

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Thursday announced a partnership with RB Leipzig, a German professional football club.

The partnership, which will last till June 30, 2023, is the first step taken by the Bundesliga club in its measures to internationalise the club outside Europe, a press release from RB Leipzig club said.

"One focus of the partnership will be the training and development of young players in the Indian football market. Due to the current situation surrounding the coronavirus, the implementation of these camps will first be carried out online before they can take place on-site at a later date," it said.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of RB Leipzig said: "We want to break new ground with RB Leipzig and take our first steps internationally. Our cooperation with FC Goa is the first step of a wider internationalisation strategy. Such a partnership also offers the opportunity to represent the Bundesliga in India in the best possible way and, to a certain extent, act as an ambassador."

