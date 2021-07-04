Euro 2020: Too early for Shevchenko to say if he will continue as Ukraine coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko looks on after defeat to England in Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko says it’s too early to say whether he will stay in his job after his team’s quarterfinal loss to England at the European Championship.

The former striker says “we’re going to go back to Kiev” and will assess the team’s achievement of reaching the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time.

Shevchenko says “the federation will have to make a decision” after that.

England beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at Euro 2020.

Shevchenko became coach of the national team in 2016. He was among the most prolific scorers in the Italian league with AC Milan and is the Ukrainian national team’s leading scorer.