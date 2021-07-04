Sunday, July 04, 2021
     
Euro 2020: Too early for Shevchenko to say if he will continue as Ukraine coach

Shevchenko managed Ukraine to quarter-final spots in the competition before losing out 0-4 to England.

AP AP
Rome Published on: July 04, 2021 8:33 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko looks on after defeat to England in Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko says it’s too early to say whether he will stay in his job after his team’s quarterfinal loss to England at the European Championship.

The former striker says “we’re going to go back to Kiev” and will assess the team’s achievement of reaching the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time.

Shevchenko says “the federation will have to make a decision” after that.

England beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at Euro 2020.

Shevchenko became coach of the national team in 2016. He was among the most prolific scorers in the Italian league with AC Milan and is the Ukrainian national team’s leading scorer.

