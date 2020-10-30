Hits and Misses from Juventus vs Barcelona encounter as Catalan giants start post-Barto era on high

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hits and Misses from Juventus vs Barcelona encounter as Catalan giants starts post-Barto era on high

“There is a lot of talk about this Bartomeu’s resignation, which is normal. But what the members want is to win games and that is what we have shown. The best response has been today’s game,” Barcelona's Sergi Roberto said after the sensational win over Juventus on Thursday.

In the first game after president Jospe Bartomeu's resignation, Barcelona played one of their best games in past few months to register 2-0 win over Italian champions Juventus in Champions League. The Blaugrana's, who had a tough time in LaLiga in their last three games with two defeats and a draw, came too good against Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus on Thursday. Ronaldo, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago, tested positive again before the game.

In the clash of titans, Barcelona netted two goals against Andre Pirlo's side, who desperately missed their star man Cristiano Ronaldo. More than the Portuguese, Juve missed spark in their midfield department, which looked clustered throughout the game.

For Barcelona, their talisman Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals. Messi also assisted the Frenchman's goal in the 14th minute, while he netted the penalty in the 90+1. But the scoresheet didn't justify the domination of Barcelona over Juventus in the mega clash. The Catalan giants hit 14 shots and had 59 per cent possession during the game but they missed an out and out striker during the game.

Here are some key aspects of the game which display the hits and misses from both the teams during the mega clash.

Hits and Misses from Barcelona

17-year-old Pedri was like the breath of fresh air for LaLiga giants, as the midfielder impressed everyone with his precision and dribbling. He made Juventus' Juan Cuadrado's life difficult with his power-packed performance in the game. The young Spaniard completed 5 take-ons during his stay on the pitch. Miralem Pjanic also came big against his former club and produced an impactful show to link-up well with Messi throughout the game.

The plan The execution pic.twitter.com/naf3CrhVwC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

However, the problem continues to lie in Barca's defence as it looked fragile against Juventus in some bits and pieces of the game. Though the defenders overpowered Paulo Dybala, but striker Alvaro Morata was left unmarked on several occasions. The Spanish striker netted an unfortunate hat-trick of off-side goals during Barcelona.

The Catalan giants also looked puzzled when it came to shooting the ball as Dembele and Antoine Griezmann missed chances to increase the lead with doubts in their mind during 53rd and 54th minute. Apart from the shooting aspect, Dembele also had some embarrassing moments while crossing as he got blocked by Juve's centre-backs on several occasions.

Messi ran the show throughout the game but he still didn't manage to score the goal from the open play as the Juve's defenders led by Leonard Bonucci came hard on him. The Argentine involved himself in the game more as a playmaker.

Hits and Misses from Juventus

Andre Pirlo has a lot of work to do if he wants Juventus to push to next level with Champions League glory. Messi and Barcelona exposed Juventus on many levels, as their midfield looked clustered on several occasions and there was no stand out show from the middle. Pirlo needs to find a way to make full use of his bench which is filled with midfield talents like Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey.

Despite Barca's fragile defence, Juventus attackers were unable to create any serious threat against them, which proved how much they need their talisman Ronaldo in the big games.

No one has doubts over the talent of Paulo Dybala but it's high time he needs to step for his team on the big occasion. Against Barcelona, Dybala was too predictable with his foot movements which the defenders were completely aware about.

The only positive that came out of the game for Juventus was their defence. In spite of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt, the Bianconeri's put up a solid show against Messi's Barcelona, otherwise, the scoreline would be a lot worse for them.

