Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus

The German club said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry “is doing well and is isolating at home.”

April 06, 2021


Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick said earlier that Gnabry sat out training after complaining of a sore throat.

Gnabry previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October, when he missed Bayern’s Champions League opening game against Atlético Madrid and a 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

But it was later determined that the PCR test was a false positive after negative results in the following days.

