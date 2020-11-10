Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
All Salzburg players test negative after COVID-19 positives

AP AP
New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

All of Salzburg's players have tested negative for the coronavirus after six earlier positive tests at the Austrian club soccer champion.

Salzburg blocked its players from joining their national teams for upcoming games after the six positive results came through on Sunday. Further testing on Monday produced negative results.

The club said on Tuesday it's trying to work out why the two rounds of testing at the same laboratory had such different results, and was hopeful that players will be allowed to represent their national teams this week.

“We will do everything we possibly can to end the current restrictions ... to allow all our international players to report for duty. We hope that the travel ban imposed on them by the authorities can be lifted as soon as possible,” Salzburg general business manager Stephan Reiter said in a statement.

“We also want to find out why the last two sets of COVID-19 tests, which were conducted by the same lab in Salzburg, produced such different results. We have to find answers to this as it makes a mockery of the comprehensive and professional efforts of FC Red Bull Salzburg to stick to all the required virus-prevention measures.”

