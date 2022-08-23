AIFF Executive Committee election announced after SC order

Follow us on Image Source : PTI World football governing body FIFA had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 15.

The returning officer has announced the general body election of the AIFF Executive Committee to be held on September 2 and nomination for aspiring candidates will start from August 25.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had terminated the Committee of Administrator (CoA), as demanded by the world governing body FIFA, and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.

The committee was appointed nearly two months back for managing the affairs of the national football body AIFF.

After a few hours, a fresh notice was issued outlining the process afresh. According to the notice, the nominations for the posts can be filed between Thursday and Saturday and the scrutiny will be done on Sunday i.e. August 28.

The candidates, whose nominations are deemed valid, will have a chance to withdraw the nomination, if they want, on August 29 while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30.



The polls will be held at the AIFF headquarter in New Delhi. The result of the polls will be announced according to the returning officer's notice either on 2-3 September 2022.

World football governing body FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 15 for "undue third-party interference" and jeopardizing the U17 Women World Cup, which the country is set to host in October.

As per the revised order, there will be no "eminent footballers" as individual voters, something that violates the FIFA Statuettes.

The implication of this order means star player Bhaichung Bhutia will have to come from a state unit to contest the election.

