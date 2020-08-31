Monday, August 31, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. AC Milan drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in Europa League

AC Milan drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in Europa League

Milan visited Ireland 45 years ago to draw 0-0 with Athlone Town in a UEFA Cup second round, first-leg game. Milan won the return game 3-0.

AP AP
Nyon, Switzerland Published on: August 31, 2020 17:41 IST
AC Milan has not played in the Champions League since 2014
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

AC Milan has not played in the Champions League since 2014 and returns to the second-tier competition after sitting out last season

Seven-time European champion AC Milan was drawn away to Shamrock Rovers of Ireland when the Europa League second qualifying round pairings were made Monday.

The single-leg elimination game is scheduled on Sept. 17 without fans at Shamrock Rovers’ 8,000-capacity stadium in Dublin.

Related Stories

Milan visited Ireland 45 years ago to draw 0-0 with Athlone Town in a UEFA Cup second round, first-leg game. Milan won the return game 3-0.

Milan has not played in the Champions League since 2014 and returns to the second-tier competition after sitting out last season. Milan and UEFA agreed on a one-year suspension because of the club breaking financial monitoring rules.

Tottenham, a Champions League beaten finalist 15 months ago, was also given an away game Monday, in Bulgaria against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

UEFA ordered all Europa League qualifying rounds to be single-leg games because of the tight schedule in a pandemic-delayed season.

Milan and Tottenham must advance through three qualifying rounds to enter the 48-team group-stage draw scheduled on Oct. 2 in Athens.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X