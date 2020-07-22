Will stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season 'no matter what': Kylian Mbappe

Image Source : AP Kylian Mbappe has said that he will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain for the 2020-21 season.

Paris St. Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has ended speculations around his future and confirmed he will stay put at Parc des Princes next season.

Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG with Premier League champions Liverpool and recently-crowned LaLiga winners Real Madrid reportedly showing interest in acquiring the Frenchman's services.

"I'm here. I am in the project for a fourth year," Mbappe told beIN Sports. "The 50th year of the club is an important year for the club, the supporters, everyone, so I will be there no matter what.

"I will try to bring back trophies with the team and give the best of myself," he added.

Mbappe is currently one of the hottest properties in world football and despite being just 21-years-old, he boasts of an illustrious trophy cabinet.

He has won the Ligue 1 four times (once with Monaco and thrice with PSG) since breaking on the scene in 2015. Not to forget the FIFA World Cup trophy that he helped France win in 2018.

This term as well Mbappe was wrecking havoc in the French top-tier before the season was called off due to COVID-19. The youngster had scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in just 33 games across all competitions for PSG.

