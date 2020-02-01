Real Madrid stay ahead in La Liga with win over Atlético in derby

Image Source : AP Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid

Real Madrid extended its winning run and increased its Spanish league lead by defeating Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish capital derby on Saturday.

Karim Benzema scored a second-half winner to give Madrid its eighth straight victory this year and a six-point lead over second-placed Barcelona, which hosts Levante on Sunday.

The loss virtually ended Atlético's title hopes, as it stayed 13 points off the lead and was in danger of dropping to seventh place by the end of the weekend.

Madrid was unbeaten against Atlético in the league in seven consecutive matches, but it hadn't defeated its rival at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in six straight games.

The win extended Madrid's unbeaten streak in all competitions to 21 matches. One of its victories came against Atlético in a penalty shootout in the Spanish Super Cup final this month in Saudi Arabia.

Atlético's winless streak has reached five matches in all competitions, one of its worst stints since coach Diego Simeone arrived nearly a decade ago. The latest defeat has limited its main challenge to trying to make it back to the Champions League.

It was an even match in the first half but Atlético had some of the most significant chances, including a close-range shot by Ángel Correa that hit the post.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane changed the team's formation in the second half and the game quickly turned in Madrid's favor, with substitute Vinícius Júnior starting the play that led to Benzema's winner from close range in the 56th minute.

Benzema hit a one-timer from just outside the six-yard box after a low cross from Ferland Mendy, whose run inside the area met a well-placed through ball by Vinícius Júnior.

Zidane started the match with five midfielders, with Benzema as the lone striker up front. The formation was first used in the Spanish Super Cup. But after the lackluster first half, he successfully changed it back to a 4-3-3 scheme, with Lucas Vázquez and Vinícius Júnior coming off the bench to flank Benzema in the attack.

There was a moment of silence to honor Kobe Bryant before the match.

GRANADA REBOUND

Granada ended a two-game losing streak in the league by coming from behind to beat last-placed Espanyol 2-1 at home.

The victory moved Granada to 10th place.

Espanyol stayed three points from safety at the bottom of the standings.