Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: From bad to worse, Manchester United lose 2-0 to Burnley after 1962

Manchester United lost to Burnley at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 as fans expressed their anger at the state of the club under the owning Glazer family.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez netted either side of halftime to give Burnley a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The performance spurred United fans to start singing “stand up if you hate Glazers."

The American owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward were subjected to many other chants on a miserable night for United, whose injury-hit side flailed after a promising start.

United, who lost at Liverpool on Sunday, are six points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the chase for Champions League qualification. Burnley moved to seven points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how badly he's doing at Manchester United. However, the manager can't seem to find any solutions.

“When you're at Man United there's always going to be criticism,” Solskjaer said after a 2-0 loss to Burnley on Wednesday. “We can't do anything but hold our hands up and say, 'This isn't good enough for this club.'"

Solskjaer was brought in by United to succeed Jose Mourinho in December 2018 seemingly on the basis of being a former title-winning player under Alex Ferguson. His managerial experience in the Premier League amounted to being relegated with Cardiff in 2014.