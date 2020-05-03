Players of eight Serie A clubs set to begin individual training

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

Serie A soccer clubs are in limbo with several regions of Italy allowing players to begin practicing on an individual basis at training centers on Monday while the government has set a May 18 return to the practice field for teams.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora is seeking clarification from the government’s techno-scientific coronavirus commission.

Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Lazio and Sardinia have each given the go-ahead for teams in their regions to begin individual training. Those regions contain eight Serie A clubs: Bologna, Sassuolo, Spal, Parma, Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Cagliari.

The government announced a week ago that individual athletes can resume training on Monday May 4, while teams can restart May 18.

