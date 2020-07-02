Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pep Guardiola rules out Jadon Sancho's return to Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola categorically denied that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho could return to Etihad Stadium and stated the move won't make any sense. Sancho played for two years in the Manchester City youth set-up before deciding to move to Bundesliga with Dortmund in 2017.

He has gone on to become one of the most talented youngsters in world football currently and attracted interest from some of the elite European clubs, including City's cross-town rivals Manchester United.

"No, no, no. He (Sancho) decided to leave. Why should he decide to come back?" Guardiola said via video conference before their clash against Liverpool as per Sky Sports.

"We wanted him to stay like Eric Garcia and Phil (Foden) but he decided like Leroy now and myself, when I decided to move to other countries to be a manager, to move.

"When he decided to move to Dortmund it's not because he is going to decide to come back one year later. It would make no sense. He didn't want to be here, so that is why I think he doesn't want to come back here," he added.

Sancho has been linked with a potential move back to the Premier League with United reportedly leading the race.

Dortmund's asking price -- which is reported to be somewhere in the region of 100 million pounds -- remains a stumbling block for the Englishman's potential suitors.

Sancho featured in 32 Bundesliga games (25 starts) this season and scored 17 goals and assisted 16 times as Dortmund finished (69) second on the table behind champions Bayern Munich (82).

