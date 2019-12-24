Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paul Pogba is the best all-round midfielder in the world: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reserved high praise for his returning midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba on Sunday played his first match since September with an ankle injury keeping him out for a lengthy spell.

While the team lost 2-0 to bottom-ranked Watford, Pogba drew praise from pundits and commentators for his passing and vision after being subbed in during the 64th minute of the match.

Asked whether the 26-year-old will be starting in United's next match against Newcastle United on Thursday, Solskjaer said in a press conference that it depends upon how he feels and reacts.

"He did really well when he came on, a big plus. It might be that we do get him in from the start because you just want to get more and more into the team when he plays," he said.

"He can play anywhere, he can play the whole midfield, he is a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, get it and play them long passes. He can get higher up and combine like he did on Sunday.

"It depends on the game. That's the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world, he can do all the roles. It's great to have him back."

United remain stuck at eighth on the league table after their disappointing performance against Watford on Sunday. The team looked devoid of attacking impetus until Pogba's arrival.